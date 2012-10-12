版本:
UPDATE 1-US dollar net shorts hit 1-month low-CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, Oct 12 Currency speculators pared bets against the
U.S. dollar for a second straight week to their lowest level in a month,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position slid to $6.43 billion in the
week ended Oct. 9, from a net short of $16.31 billion the previous week. This
week's net short U.S. dollar position was the lowest since Sept. 11.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, sterling, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    The reduction in net short U.S. dollar positions was mostly across the
board, except that against the Mexican peso. Speculators actually boosted its
net longs on the peso to 136,392 contracts.
    This week's CFTC report comes after favorable U.S. jobs data for September,
which showed that the unemployment rate fell below 8 percent.  
    Some of the big changes included the drop in yen net longs by more than half
to 12,914 contracts, and the sharp reduction in the positive bets on the
Australian dollar.
    Interestingly enough, net shorts on the euro picked up amid uncertainty
about a possible bailout request for Spain. Net euro shorts rose to 72,570
contracts this week from shorts of 50,265 the previous week.
    
    JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -2,063,466,700.75
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          40,778               52,696
   Short         27,864               23,361
   Net           12,914               29,335
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 11,687,398,500.00
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          39,946               48,335
   Short        112,516               98,600
   Net          -72,570              -50,265
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -2,257,341,075.00
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          54,190               64,726
   Short         31,618               34,632
   Net           22,572               30,094
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 40,695,818.70
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          11,676               12,641
   Short         11,982               13,625
   Net             -306                 -984
 
    CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -9,775,914,945.82
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long         106,300              112,706
   Short         10,672               11,530
   Net           95,628              101,176
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -4,061,028,000.00
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          78,524               98,600
   Short         38,710               34,857
   Net           39,814               63,743
 
    MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,296,612,144.09
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long         139,392              137,986
   Short          3,000                2,121
   Net          136,392              135,865
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) -1,365,374,100.00
             10/9/12 week         10/2/12 week
   Long          21,075               25,298
   Short          4,365                3,917
   Net           16,710               21,381

