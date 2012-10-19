UPDATE 1-Specs boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Currency speculators boosted
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $8.14
billion in the week ended Oct. 16 from a net short position of
$6.43 billion the previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The biggest change was in the Swiss franc as speculators
tripled the size of short positions to 1,192 contracts from 306
a week earlier.
Bets against the euro fell to 53,495 contracts in the latest
week from 72,570. The euro zone common currency has found
support lately on speculation that Spain will soon request a
bailout, a step widely seen as a positive for Europe.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 42,767 40,778
Short 32,681 27,864
Net 10,086 12,914
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 42,041 39,946
Short 95,536 112,516
Net -53,495 -72,570
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 54,010 54,190
Short 34,411 31,618
Net 19,599 22,572
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 10,289 11,676
Short 11,481 11,982
Net -1,192 -306
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 106,369 106,300
Short 12,619 10,672
Net 93,750 95,628
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 77,802 78,524
Short 39,358 38,710
Net 38,444 39,814
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 139,787 139,392
Short 4,331 3,000
Net 135,456 136,392
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week
Long 20,646 21,075
Short 4,362 4,365
Net 16,284 16,710