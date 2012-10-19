版本:
UPDATE 1-Specs boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Currency speculators boosted
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $8.14
billion in the week ended Oct. 16 from a net short position of
$6.43 billion the previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The biggest change was in the Swiss franc as speculators
tripled the size of short positions to 1,192 contracts from 306
a week earlier.
    Bets against the euro fell to 53,495 contracts in the latest
week from 72,570. The euro zone common currency has found
support lately on speculation that Spain will soon request a
bailout, a step widely seen as a positive for Europe.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          42,767               40,778
   Short         32,681               27,864
   Net           10,086               12,914
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          42,041               39,946
   Short         95,536              112,516
   Net          -53,495              -72,570
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          54,010               54,190
   Short         34,411               31,618
   Net           19,599               22,572
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          10,289               11,676
   Short         11,481               11,982
   Net           -1,192                 -306
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long         106,369              106,300
   Short         12,619               10,672
   Net           93,750               95,628
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          77,802               78,524
   Short         39,358               38,710
   Net           38,444               39,814
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long         139,787              139,392
   Short          4,331                3,000
   Net          135,456              136,392
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 
             10/16/12 week         10/09/12 week
   Long          20,646               21,075
   Short          4,362                4,365
   Net           16,284               16,710

