UPDATE 1-Specs boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Currency speculators boosted their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $8.14 billion in the week ended Oct. 16 from a net short position of $6.43 billion the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The biggest change was in the Swiss franc as speculators tripled the size of short positions to 1,192 contracts from 306 a week earlier. Bets against the euro fell to 53,495 contracts in the latest week from 72,570. The euro zone common currency has found support lately on speculation that Spain will soon request a bailout, a step widely seen as a positive for Europe. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 42,767 40,778 Short 32,681 27,864 Net 10,086 12,914 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 42,041 39,946 Short 95,536 112,516 Net -53,495 -72,570 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 54,010 54,190 Short 34,411 31,618 Net 19,599 22,572 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 10,289 11,676 Short 11,481 11,982 Net -1,192 -306 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 106,369 106,300 Short 12,619 10,672 Net 93,750 95,628 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 77,802 78,524 Short 39,358 38,710 Net 38,444 39,814 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 139,787 139,392 Short 4,331 3,000 Net 135,456 136,392 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 10/16/12 week 10/09/12 week Long 20,646 21,075 Short 4,362 4,365 Net 16,284 16,710