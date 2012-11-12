版本:
CORRECTED-Speculators' short US dollar bets rise in latest week-data

(Corrects headline and first two paragraphs in Nov. 2 story to
show short positions increased, not decreased in second
paragraph)
    NEW YORK, Nov 2 Currency speculators slightly
increased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday and Reuters calculations. 
   The value of the dollar's net short position was $4.518
billion in the week ended Oct. 30 from a net short position of
$4.004 billion the week of Oct. 23. 
   To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise. 
   The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars. 

(JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 5,811,981,914.09 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          19,886               25,550 
   Short         56,906               43,746 
   Net          -37,020              -18,196 
  
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 9,426,137,800.00 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          38,189               38,171 
   Short         96,393               93,390 
   Net          -58,204              -55,219 
  
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-2,350,831,350.00 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          57,897               54,879 
   Short         34,494               36,482 
   Net           23,403               18,397 
  
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-317,260,244.58 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          11,785               10,756 
   Short          9,419                8,395 
   Net            2,366                2,361 
  
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-7,882,617,832.48 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          86,306               98,566 
   Short          7,535                9,478 
   Net           78,771               89,088 
  
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-5,395,482,200.00 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          91,030               83,602 
   Short         38,940               37,951 
   Net           52,090               45,651 
  
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -4,822,683,363.70 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long         130,624              136,680 
   Short          4,615                4,278 
   Net          126,009              132,402 
  
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,372,420,200.00 
             10/30/12 week         10/23/12 week 
   Long          20,849               20,528 
   Short          4,104                4,179 
   Net           16,745               16,349)) 

 (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

