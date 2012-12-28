Speculators boost short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Dec 28 Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $6.49 billion in the week ended Dec. 24, from $6.39 billion the previous week.
The CFTC data normally includes positioning as of Tuesday, but the cutoff was moved to Monday this week because Tuesday was Christmas holiday.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates traders view on March rate hike in last paragraph) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields
