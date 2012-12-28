UPDATE 1-Speculators boost short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Dec 28 Currency speculators increased their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $6.49 billion in the week ended Dec. 24, from a net short position of $6.39 billion the previous week.
The CFTC data normally includes positioning as of Tuesday, but the cutoff was moved to Monday because Tuesday was the Christmas holiday.
Speculators sharply reduced bets against the euro in the latest week to 2,549 contracts from 9,736 contracts. Sentiment on the euro has improved, driving it to a 8-1/2-month high on Dec. 19, as worries about the euro zone debt crisis eased.
The other major change in positioning was in the Swiss franc, with speculators more than doubling bets in favor of the currency. Long bets rose to 11,435 contracts in the latest week, the highest since August, 2011.
Bets on further losses in the Japanese yen fell for a second straight week after hitting more than five-year peaks earlier this month.
The yen has weakened sharply and hit a more than two-year low against the dollar on Friday on expectations Japan's new government will push for aggressive monetary easing.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 26,757 27,935
Short 112,365 117,098
Net -85,608 -89,163
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 75,072 69,460
Short 77,621 79,196
Net -2,549 -9,736
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 74,466 79,375
Short 37,145 51,339
Net 37,321 28,036
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 21,897 17,361
Short 10,462 13,081
Net 11,435 4,280
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 72,777 81,493
Short 9,425 7,215
Net 63,352 74,278
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 116,141 144,966
Short 40,708 47,470
Net 75,433 97,496
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 157,338 169,413
Short 7,983 21,664
Net 149,355 147,749
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
12/24/12 week 12/18/12 week
Long 27,425 31,830
Short 12,686 17,600
Net 14,739 14,230
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates traders view on March rate hike in last paragraph) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the