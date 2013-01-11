UPDATE 1-Speculators trim short US dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Jan 11 Currency speculators reduced their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $6.96 billion in the week ended Jan. 8, from $9.43 billion the previous week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. Bets against the Japanese yen fell for the fourth straight week to 74,096 contracts after climbing to a more than five-year peak in mid-December. The yen has come under pressure in recent weeks on expectations Japan's new government will take measures to weaken its currency to fight deflation, but some investors said the move was overdone. Speculators also reversed bets in favor of the euro, with a short position of 8,035 contracts. Last week, speculators went net long, or became bullish, on the euro against the dollar for the first time since August 2011, according to Reuters data. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 32,129 30,432 Short 106,225 110,949 Net -74,096 -80,517 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 66,329 81,932 Short 74,364 76,806 Net -8,035 5,126 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 60,523 69,146 Short 34,574 32,838 Net 25,949 36,308 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 19,604 23,800 Short 9,343 12,169 Net 10,261 11,631 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canada dollars) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 70,435 73,678 Short 6,430 7,752 Net 64,005 65,926 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 122,343 117,354 Short 42,028 37,832 Net 80,315 79,522 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 148,293 149,624 Short 8,770 7,872 Net 139,523 141,752 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 1/08/13 week 12/31/12 week Long 26,635 25,832 Short 7,415 8,750 Net 19,220 17,082