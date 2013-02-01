Specs trim bets vs U.S. dollar in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK Feb 1 Currency speculators pared bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $8.86
billion in the week ended Jan. 29, from shorts of $13.26 billion
the previous week. It was the eighth straight week of net short
bets on the dollar.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.