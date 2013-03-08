Speculators increase long USD bets in latest week-CFTC

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
NEW YORK, March 8 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in more than seven months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $23.57 billion in the week ended March 5, the largest since July 17, from a net long position of $14.39 billion the previous week.
The improvement in dollar sentiment came as speculators boosted short positions in most of other major currencies, such as the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar. They also sharply reduced bets in favor of the Australian dollar in the latest week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 50,958 51,998
Short 124,309 117,342
Net -73,351 -65,344
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 63,355 74,832
Short 89,471 84,226
Net -26,116 -9,394
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 36,021 31,126
Short 79,870 67,256
Net -43,849 -36,130
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 7,092 8,165
Short 18,542 16,356
Net -11,450 -8,191
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 39,564 42,171
Short 86,227 63,604
Net -46,663 -21,433
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 61,315 79,140
Short 54,166 53,445
Net 7,149 25,695
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 102,996 120,401
Short 9,475 15,597
Net 93,521 104,804
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
3/05/13 week 2/26/13 week
Long 23,812 23,570
Short 4,768 3,273
Net 19,044 20,297
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
