Specs boost dollar bets to highest since July - CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, March 15 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the highest in eight months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.46 billion in the week ended March 12, the largest since July 17, from a net long position of $23.57 billion the previous week.