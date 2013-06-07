UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long U.S. dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, June 7 Currency speculators decreased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for the first time in five weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $39.12 billion in the week ended June 4. Long dollar bets stood at $43.77 billion the previous week, the highest since at least June 2008. Speculators have pushed bets in favor of the U.S. currency to extended levels in recent weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin to scale back its asset purchases as the economy improves. But those hopes faded a bit after the release of weak manufacturing data earlier this week. Short positions on the Japanese yen, euro and Swiss franc declined, while bearish sentiment on the Australian dollar increased, the CFTC data showed. Speculators also increased bets against the British pound and Canadian dollar in the latest week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 19,176 18,406 Short 101,920 118,175 Net -82,744 -99,769 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 43,804 36,916 Short 95,425 121,560 Net -51,621 -84,644 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 26,666 36,221 Short 104,404 110,746 Net -77,738 -74,525 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 5,871 7,936 Short 31,674 36,908 Net -25,803 -28,972 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 22,351 28,298 Short 62,127 61,657 Net -39,776 -33,359 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 32,853 42,213 Short 91,403 84,520 Net -58,550 -42,307 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 94,630 126,130 Short 11,759 5,266 Net 82,871 120,864 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 6/4/13 week 5/28/13 week Long 11,700 19,666 Short 5,687 5,655 Net 6,013 14,011