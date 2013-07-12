Speculators increase U.S. dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

July 12 Currency speculators increased their
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $27.94
billion in the week ended July 9, from $22.37 billion the
previous week.
Investors have been net long the dollar since mid February.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9,924,980,225.43
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 25,117 27,336
Short 105,422 98,072
Net -80,305 -70,736
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 6,533,775,000.00
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 52,159 59,270
Short 93,059 75,360
Net -40,900 -16,090
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3,182,875,218.75
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 31,311 32,562
Short 65,570 63,886
Net -34,259 -31,324
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
228,324,591.18
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 12,307 8,919
Short 14,083 9,035
Net -1,776 -116
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
2,265,114,068.44
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 37,260 35,398
Short 61,089 51,648
Net -23,829 -16,250
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5,803,646,250.00
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 20,955 21,521
Short 84,210 92,036
Net -63,255 -70,515
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -311,595,945.18
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 31,282 27,516
Short 23,247 24,669
Net 8,035 2,847
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 79,128,000.00
7/09/13 week 7/02/13 week
Long 5,390 5,288
Short 6,398 6,462
Net -1,008 -1,174