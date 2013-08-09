版本:
UPDATE 1-Specs cut long dollar bets for 3rd week -CFTC, Reuters

Aug 9 Currency speculators pared their bets in favor of the U.S.
dollar for a third consecutive week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62 billion in the
week ended Aug. 6 from $24.45 billion the previous week.
    Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on the euro after being
bearish for five straight weeks. Euro net long contracts totaled 6,061 compared
with net shorts of 8,504 in the week ended July 30.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view it will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Speculators mostly reduced short bets on almost all the currencies except
the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Net short contracts on the Australian
dollar ballooned to 76,779 from 72,573. It was the 13th straight week of net
short positioning for the Aussie dollar.
    Short-term investors also boosted bearish bets on the New Zealand dollar to
1,539 contracts in the week, posting net shorts for a seventh consecutive week.
      
        JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,258,466,339.27 
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          19,421               18,216
   Short         99,634              100,351
   Net          -80,213              -82,135
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -1,008,020,062.50
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          85,239               78,211
   Short         79,178               86,715
   Net            6,061               -8,504
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,415,427,818.75
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          22,097               20,155
   Short         68,130               69,618
   Net          -46,033              -49,463
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 43,876,228.53
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long           8,756                9,531
   Short          9,081               10,792
   Net             -325               -1,261
 
    CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,005,976,479.66
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          22,629               20,729
   Short         33,065               32,163
   Net          -10,436              -11,434
 
    AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,899,360,940.00
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          16,566               19,527
   Short         93,345               92,100
   Net          -76,779              -72,573
 
    MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,272,821,642.52
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long          62,230               61,049
   Short         30,105               36,161
   Net           32,125               24,888
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 121,550,220.00
             8/6/13 week          7/30/13 week
   Long           4,595                5,593
   Short          6,134                6,113
   Net           -1,539                 -520
