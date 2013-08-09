UPDATE 1-Specs cut long dollar bets for 3rd week -CFTC, Reuters

Aug 9 Currency speculators pared their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar for a third consecutive week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62 billion in the week ended Aug. 6 from $24.45 billion the previous week. Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on the euro after being bearish for five straight weeks. Euro net long contracts totaled 6,061 compared with net shorts of 8,504 in the week ended July 30. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view it will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. Speculators mostly reduced short bets on almost all the currencies except the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Net short contracts on the Australian dollar ballooned to 76,779 from 72,573. It was the 13th straight week of net short positioning for the Aussie dollar. Short-term investors also boosted bearish bets on the New Zealand dollar to 1,539 contracts in the week, posting net shorts for a seventh consecutive week. JAPAN YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,258,466,339.27 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 19,421 18,216 Short 99,634 100,351 Net -80,213 -82,135 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -1,008,020,062.50 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 85,239 78,211 Short 79,178 86,715 Net 6,061 -8,504 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 4,415,427,818.75 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 22,097 20,155 Short 68,130 69,618 Net -46,033 -49,463 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 43,876,228.53 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 8,756 9,531 Short 9,081 10,792 Net -325 -1,261 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,005,976,479.66 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 22,629 20,729 Short 33,065 32,163 Net -10,436 -11,434 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 6,899,360,940.00 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 16,566 19,527 Short 93,345 92,100 Net -76,779 -72,573 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,272,821,642.52 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 62,230 61,049 Short 30,105 36,161 Net 32,125 24,888 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) 121,550,220.00 8/6/13 week 7/30/13 week Long 4,595 5,593 Short 6,134 6,113 Net -1,539 -520