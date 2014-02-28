版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 05:00 BJT

US dollar net longs tumble to lowest since early Nov-CFTC, Reuters

Feb 28 Speculators reduced bets on the U.S.
dollar in the latest week, with net longs falling to their
lowest in nearly four months,  according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position dropped to
$13.77 billion in the week ended Feb 25, from $16.28 billion 
the previous week. That was the smallest net long on the U.S.
dollar since the week of Nov. 5.
    Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the U.S.
dollar for a third straight week, suggesting a move away from
the greenback given the recent spate of soft U.S. economic data.
Economic weakness could temporarily halt the Federal Reserve's
ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan, a negative scenario for the
dollar.
    Still, it was the 17th straight long position for the buck.
The last time speculators were short the greenback was in late
October.
    To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         25Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             14,727            16,736
 Short            99,817            96,520
 Net             -85,090           -79,784
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         25Feb2014 week         Prior week
 Long             93,003            88,634
 Short            79,103            80,035
 Net              13,900             8,599
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             74,558           76,271
 Short            45,756           53,948
 Net              28,802           22,323
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             19,396           14,188
 Short            19,038           17,016
 Net                 358           -2,828
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             24,865           27,756
 Short            83,456           92,756
 Net             -58,591          -65,000
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             10,299            9,439
 Short            49,290           53,837
 Net             -38,991          -44,398
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long              9,971            8,094
 Short            31,540           31,406
 Net             -21,569          -23,312
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
         25Feb2014 week        Prior week
 Long             16,529           15,331
 Short             5,547            6,425
 Net              10,982            8,906
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐