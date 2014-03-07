Specs pare U.S. dollar bets; longs lowest since early Nov -CFTC, Reuters

March 7 Speculators further trimmed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with net longs sliding to their lowest in four months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $11.60 billion in the week ended March 4, from $13.77 billion the previous week. That was the smallest net long on the dollar since the week of Nov. 5. Short-term investors have reduced long positions on the greenback for a fourth straight week, with the recent run of weak U.S. economic data weighing on dollar sentiment. Economic weakness could temporarily halt the Federal Reserve's ongoing bond-purchase tapering plan, a negative scenario for the dollar. But Friday's higher-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report could stem the slide in dollar net longs, which would show in next week's futures data. Overall, investors have been running long positions on the dollar for 18 consecutive weeks. The last time speculators were short the greenback was in late October. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 20,407 14,727 Short 100,116 99,817 Net -79,709 -85,090 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 103,868 93,003 Short 80,416 79,103 Net 23,452 13,900 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 71,021 74,558 Short 41,416 45,756 Net 29,605 28,802 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 21,818 19,396 Short 19,650 19,038 Net 2,168 358 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 23,306 24,865 Short 84,402 83,456 Net -61,096 -58,591 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 12,262 10,299 Short 53,370 49,290 Net -41,108 -38,991 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 8,230 9,971 Short 28,980 31,540 Net -20,750 -21,569 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 04Mar2014 week Prior week Long 19,346 16,529 Short 5,914 5,547 Net 13,432 10,982