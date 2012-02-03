版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 2月 4日 星期六 05:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest since November-CFTC

NEW YORK, Feb 3 Currency speculators
trimmed their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week, falling to their lowest since the week of Nov. 22,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.	
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $14.22
billion in the week ended Jan. 31, from $20.09 billion the
previous week.	
    Euro short positioning also declined, falling to 157,546
contracts from the previous week's record of 171,347 contracts.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    Australian dollar longs totaled 78,044 contracts, their
largest since late July. 	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    	
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -9,297,315,920.72	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          81,054               66,194	
   Short         24,385               21,827	
   Net           56,669               44,367	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 25,754,832,350.00	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          31,906               31,299	
   Short        189,452              202,646	
   Net         -157,546             -171,347	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
2,581,423,650.00	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          23,698               16,103	
   Short         49,912               47,464	
   Net          -26,214              -31,361	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
1,524,396,870.25	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long           6,477                5,172	
   Short         17,699               17,686	
   Net          -11,222              -12,514	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
1,935,866,746.46	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          30,140               29,772	
   Short         49,549               48,681	
   Net          -19,409              -18,909	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-8,283,590,160.00	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          97,471               90,943	
   Short         19,427               21,457	
   Net           78,044               69,486	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -823,493,781.91	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          44,190               36,512	
   Short         22,709               29,094	
   Net           21,481                7,418	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,220,308,590.00	
             1/31/12 week         1/24/12 week	
   Long          25,330               20,232	
   Short         10,533                7,300	
   Net           14,797               12,932

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐