版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 2月 18日 星期六 05:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators boost US dollar bets this week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Feb 17 Currency speculators'
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar soared in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.	
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $16.98
billion in the week ended Feb. 14, from $10.63 billion the
previous week.	
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.	
    Euro shorts rose this week to 148,641 contracts from 140,593
as negotiations about Greece's second rescue package dragged on.	
    Bets against the Swiss franc, meanwhile, surged to their
highest since May 2007, while Canadian dollar longs advanced to
roughly a six-month peak.	
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.	
    	
       JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
-4,692,119,011.21	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          64,096               84,847	
   Short         34,637               29,676	
   Net           29,459               55,171	
 	
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 24,373,407,975.00	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          26,774               32,128	
   Short        175,415              172,721	
   Net         -148,641             -140,593	
 	
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3,978,955,743.75	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          29,309               28,161	
   Short         69,908               61,283	
   Net          -40,599              -33,122	
 	
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
2,154,128,191.20	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long           8,663                8,331	
   Short         24,526               18,126	
   Net          -15,863               -9,795	
 	
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-957,653,418.76	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          38,465               37,065	
   Short         28,899               34,881	
   Net            9,566                2,184	
 	
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-7,874,801,390.00	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          93,866               94,332	
   Short         20,125               19,237	
   Net           73,741               75,095	
 	
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,615,087,570.89	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          52,461               44,614	
   Short         11,222               10,507	
   Net           41,239               34,107	
 	
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,984,790,500.00	
             2/14/12 week          2/7/12 week	
   Long          29,202               28,201	
   Short          5,332                4,866	
   Net           23,870               23,335

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐