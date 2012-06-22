版本:
UPDATE 2-Speculators pare long dollar bets in latest week

By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, June 22 Currency speculators pared
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.13
billion in the week ended June 19, from $38.77 billion the
previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    "FX traders began to shed fears and slowly position for more
risk appetite confirming what we have noted in both the drop in
volatility and breakdown of market correlations," Scotia Capital
said in commentary.
    "Most currencies are still held short against the dollar,
but positions have been pared back, with the most significant
week over week changes coming from the Australian dollar, euro
and Swiss franc," the company said.

