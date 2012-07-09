Speculators trim USD bets in latest week - CFTC

MOVES-Credit Suisse, ESM, Perella Weinberg, Brit Ltd
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, July 9 Currency speculators decreased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $23.58 billion in the week ended July 3, from $26.73 billion in the week ended June 26. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)