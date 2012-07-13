Specs increase long dollar bets in latest week-CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
NEW YORK, July 13 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $24.58 billion in the week ended July 10, from $23.58 billion in the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.
