UPDATE 1-Specs cut long US dollar bets to lowest since Nov 2011-CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 17 Currency speculators further pared bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the lowest since November 2011,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92 billion in the
week ended Aug. 14, from $11.7 billion the previous week. It was the fourth
straight decline in U.S. dollar longs and was the smallest net long position in
nine months.
    To be long a currency is to bet it will rise in value, while being short is
a view its value will fall.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Net longs in the Australian and Canadian dollars also increased to 66,679
and 28,593 contracts in the latest week.
    "Risk appetite was clearly higher with the increase in net longs in the
Aussie and Canadian dollars," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist,
Scotia Capital in Toronto.
    She said this all started a few weeks ago when European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the bank will do whatever it takes to support the
euro. Since then, the euro has stabilized and has not declined as sharply as
many had expected, Sutton noted.
    The net short euro position is no longer as extreme as it was in June, but
it is still significant at 137,810 contracts, slightly higher from the previous
week's 131,711.
    
       JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -4,875,508,130.08
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          55,983               55,883
   Short         25,279               28,344
   Net           30,704               27,539
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 21,224,462,625.00
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          43,152               46,742
   Short        180,962              178,453
   Net         -137,810             -131,711
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 28,215,000.00
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          32,054               25,764
   Short         32,342               34,039
   Net             -288               -8,275
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 2,418,419,702.41
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long           6,140                6,771
   Short         24,994               24,686
   Net          -18,854              -17,915
 
    CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,881,487,453.39
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          53,894               43,190
   Short         25,301               24,068
   Net           28,593               19,122
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -6,992,626,730.00
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long         109,875               94,635
   Short         43,196               41,741
   Net           66,679               52,894
 
    MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -3,169,081,428.97
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          95,816               81,901
   Short         12,305               12,523
   Net           83,511               69,378
 
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,227,383,500.00
             8/14/12 week         8/07/12 week
   Long          18,273               17,808
   Short          3,026                3,220
   Net           15,247               14,588

