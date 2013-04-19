UPDATE 1-Specs boost net long dollars; yen shorts rise-CFTC data

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
NEW YORK, April 19 Currency speculators boosted their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, with shorts on the yen rising as well, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position edged up to $25.18 billion in the week ended April 16, from $25.0 billion the previous week.
To be long a currency is to bet it will rise, while to be short is a view it will decline.
Net shorts on the yen also increased to 93,411 contracts from 77,697 contracts the previous week in the wake of the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus announced in early April. Some analysts said the increase in short yen bets was modest relative to the amount of stimulus that Japan is planning to pump into its economy.
"The biggest surprise this year has been how little yen shorts have built, which in conjunction with the surprisingly strong net long-term portfolio inflows into Japan, still suggests hedging related short-term capital flows are dominating yen weakness," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,973,313,166.53
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 26,448 39,699
Short 119,859 117,396
Net -93,411 -77,697
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 4,902,130,800.00
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 49,321 35,343
Short 79,085 86,201
Net -29,764 -50,858
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 5,949,600,000.00
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 34,020 27,104
Short 95,995 97,073
Net -61,975 -69,969
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 440,929,299.50
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 14,954 6,570
Short 18,207 16,584
Net -3,253 -10,014
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 7,438,804,507.59
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 26,003 24,056
Short 101,916 95,189
Net -75,913 -71,133
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -5,523,819,000.00
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 98,834 117,540
Short 45,659 39,661
Net 53,175 77,879
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -6,228,099,064.68
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 159,424 151,784
Short 8,136 9,242
Net 151,288 142,542
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -2,614,366,880.00
4/16/13 week 4/09/13 week
Long 39,986 35,358
Short 9,178 10,208
Net 30,808 25,150
