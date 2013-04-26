UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long USD bets in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, April 26 Currency speculators slightly
reduced their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest
week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.94
billion in the week ended April 23, from $25.18 billion the
previous week.
Net short positions on the yen fell to 79,730 contracts from
93,411 contracts in the previous week, while speculators boosted
bets against the euro in the latest week.
Long bets on the Australian dollar fell to 31,257 contracts
from 53,175 contracts.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 25,942 26,448
Short 105,672 119,859
Net -79,730 -93,411
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 47,807 49,321
Short 82,082 79,085
Net -34,275 -29,764
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 33,989 34,020
Short 94,101 95,995
Net -60,112 -61,975
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 13,249 14,954
Short 12,070 18,207
Net 1,179 -3,253
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 27,940 26,003
Short 99,619 101,916
Net -71,679 -75,913
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 82,715 98,834
Short 51,458 45,659
Net 31,257 53,175
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 151,302 159,424
Short 4,391 8,136
Net 146,911 151,288
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
4/23/13 week 4/16/13 week
Long 38,027 39,986
Short 10,322 9,178
Net 27,705 30,808