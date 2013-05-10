Speculators raise USD bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK May 10 Currency speculators raised
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
highest in nearly a year, according to Reuters calculations and
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $26.829
billion in the week ended May 7, from $24.49 billion the
previous week. It was the highest since the dollar's net long
dollar position was $38.77 billion in the week ending June 12,
2012.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9,919,191,919.19
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 27,886 24,872
Short 106,446 95,999
Net -78,560 -71,127
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 5,481,388,012.50
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 52,517 56,771
Short 86,050 86,920
Net -33,533 -30,149
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
6,105,147,650.00
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 31,542 31,078
Short 94,628 89,685
Net -63,086 -58,607
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
828,857,811.34
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 7,291 8,132
Short 13,526 16,396
Net -6,235 -8,264
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5,169,886,476.80
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 25,741 23,246
Short 77,657 91,094
Net -51,916 -67,848
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-675,000,300.00
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 61,501 81,303
Short 54,871 51,069
Net 6,630 30,234
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -5,755,550,012.47
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 144,076 145,932
Short 5,632 7,381
Net 138,444 138,551
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -2,413,004,160.00
5/07/13 week 4/30/13 week
Long 37,775 38,184
Short 9,239 9,134
Net 28,536 29,050