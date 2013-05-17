UPDATE 1-Long USD bets rise to 11-month high in latest week

NEW YORK, May 17 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in 11
months in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.27
billion in the week ended May 14, the highest since mid-June,
2012, from $26.83 billion in the previous week.
Speculators boosted bets against most other currencies,
including the Japanese yen, the euro and sterling, while short
positions on the Swiss franc more than doubled in the latest
week.
Speculators also sharply reversed bets in favor of the
Australian dollar, with short positions reaching as high as
13,450 contracts in the latest week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 28,882 27,886
Short 117,289 106,446
Net -88,407 -78,560
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 52,843 52,517
Short 99,764 86,050
Net -46,921 -33,533
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 36,975 31,542
Short 102,330 94,628
Net -65,355 -63,086
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 9,550 7,291
Short 24,960 13,526
Net -15,410 -6,235
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 28,352 25,741
Short 72,769 77,657
Net -44,417 -51,916
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 61,654 61,501
Short 75,104 54,871
Net -13,450 6,630
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 145,339 144,076
Short 5,020 5,632
Net 140,319 138,444
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week
Long 30,436 37,775
Short 7,220 9,239
Net 23,216 28,536