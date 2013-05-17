版本:
UPDATE 1-Long USD bets rise to 11-month high in latest week

NEW YORK, May 17 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in 11
months in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.27
billion in the week ended May 14, the highest since mid-June,
2012, from $26.83 billion in the previous week.
    Speculators boosted bets against most other currencies,
including the Japanese yen, the euro and sterling, while short
positions on the Swiss franc more than doubled in the latest
week.
    Speculators also sharply reversed bets in favor of the
Australian dollar, with short positions reaching as high as
13,450 contracts in the latest week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
        
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          28,882               27,886
    Short        117,289              106,446
    Net          -88,407              -78,560
 
    
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          52,843               52,517
    Short         99,764               86,050
    Net          -46,921              -33,533
 
     POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          36,975               31,542
    Short        102,330               94,628
    Net          -65,355              -63,086
 
     SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long           9,550                7,291
    Short         24,960               13,526
    Net          -15,410               -6,235
 
     CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          28,352               25,741
    Short         72,769               77,657
    Net          -44,417              -51,916
 
    
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          61,654               61,501
    Short         75,104               54,871
    Net          -13,450                6,630
 
 
    
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long         145,339              144,076
    Short          5,020                5,632
    Net          140,319              138,444
 
  NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 
              5/14/13 week         5/07/13 week
    Long          30,436               37,775
    Short          7,220                9,239
    Net           23,216               28,536
