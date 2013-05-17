UPDATE 1-Long USD bets rise to 11-month high in latest week

NEW YORK, May 17 Currency speculators increased their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in 11 months in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $32.27 billion in the week ended May 14, the highest since mid-June, 2012, from $26.83 billion in the previous week. Speculators boosted bets against most other currencies, including the Japanese yen, the euro and sterling, while short positions on the Swiss franc more than doubled in the latest week. Speculators also sharply reversed bets in favor of the Australian dollar, with short positions reaching as high as 13,450 contracts in the latest week. To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 28,882 27,886 Short 117,289 106,446 Net -88,407 -78,560 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 52,843 52,517 Short 99,764 86,050 Net -46,921 -33,533 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 36,975 31,542 Short 102,330 94,628 Net -65,355 -63,086 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 9,550 7,291 Short 24,960 13,526 Net -15,410 -6,235 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 28,352 25,741 Short 72,769 77,657 Net -44,417 -51,916 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 61,654 61,501 Short 75,104 54,871 Net -13,450 6,630 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 145,339 144,076 Short 5,020 5,632 Net 140,319 138,444 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 5/14/13 week 5/07/13 week Long 30,436 37,775 Short 7,220 9,239 Net 23,216 28,536