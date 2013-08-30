版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 31日 星期六 03:50 BJT

TABLE-Speculators raise USD bets in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 30 Currency speculators increased
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday, snapping five straight weeks of declines.  
    The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $15.82
billion in the week ended Aug. 27 from $13.54 billion the
previous week.
    Speculators were bullish on the euro for a fourth straight
week, with net long contracts totaling 40,081, up from 36,746 
the previous week.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 10,094,954,648.53
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          23,396               19,720
   Short        101,749               91,441
   Net          -78,353              -71,721
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -6,709,559,400.00
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long         113,592              113,092
   Short         73,511               76,346
   Net           40,081               36,746
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
3,713,894,812.50
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          30,004               26,947
   Short         68,230               66,469
   Net          -38,226              -39,522
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-54,786,306.15
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          11,596               12,061
   Short         11,194               11,770
   Net              402                  291
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
2,383,175,785.35
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          35,375               26,559
   Short         60,334               36,103
   Net          -24,959               -9,544
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
6,387,728,940.00
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          14,662               13,676
   Short         85,779               76,859
   Net          -71,117              -63,183
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -272,197,852.06
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long          41,776               61,235
   Short         34,578               25,104
   Net            7,198               36,131
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -19,640,880.00
             8/27/13 week         8/20/13 week
   Long           7,463                9,760
   Short          7,211                7,370
   Net              252                2,390
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐