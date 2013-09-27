版本:
Speculators cut net U.S. dollar long bets in latest week -CFTC

Sept 27 Currency speculators cut their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest net long in seven months
in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday. 
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $3.58
billion in the week ended Sept. 24 from $10.8 billion the
previous week. It was the second week of declines in the net
long dollar position after three straight weeks of gains.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    Net yen shorts rose in the latest week to 92,818 contracts
from 88,794 the week before. Euro longs, meanwhile, grew to
65,844 contracts from 31,907 previously.
    Net short positions in the Australian dollar almost halved
to 34,819 contracts from 60,032. 
    
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 11,753,874,987.34
             9/24/13 week         9/17/13 week
   Long          18,173               26,088
   Short        110,991              114,882
   Net          -92,818              -88,794
 
    EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -11,088,129,600.00
             9/24/13 week         9/17/13 week
   Long         129,862              100,963
   Short         64,018               69,056
   Net           65,844               31,907
 
    POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-117,407,337.50
             9/24/13 week         9/17/13 week
   Long          50,736               44,124
   Short         49,562               50,434
   Net            1,174               -6,310
 
    SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-786,986,301.37
             9/24/13 week         9/17/13 week
   Long          15,129                9,992
   Short          9,384                9,376
   Net            5,745                  616
 
    CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
550,970,873.79
             9/24/13 week         9/17/13 week
   Long          40,278               25,286
   Short         45,953               44,050
   Net           -5,675              -18,764
 
    AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
3,270,200,480.00
             9/24/13 week         9/10/13 week
   Long          20,049                8,464
   Short         54,868               68,496
   Net          -34,819              -60,032
 
    MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -541,579,126.24
             9/24/13 week         9/10/13 week
   Long          47,887               32,753
   Short         33,864               24,474
   Net           14,023                8,279
 
    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -666,954,000.00
             9/24/13 week         9/10/13 week
   Long          15,470                8,068
   Short          7,415                8,669
   Net            8,055                 -601

