Speculators cut short USD bets in latest week-CFTC

Nov 6 Currency speculators cut their bets
against the U.S. dollar in the latest week for which data is
available, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Wednesday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.146
billion in the week ended Oct. 29 from $3.64 billion the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise. Speculators have
now been short the dollar since the week of Oct. 8 or four
straight weeks.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
7,944,764,184.58
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 17,483 13,928
Short 79,878 85,730
Net -62,395 -71,802
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -12,132,883,312.50
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 136,054 137,061
Short 65,437 64,627
Net 70,617 72,434
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,019,058,062.50
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 57,791 59,437
Short 47,629 45,175
Net 10,162 14,262
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,593,071,786.31
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 22,727 22,175
Short 11,276 11,244
Net 11,451 10,931
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
1,455,717,970.77
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 27,233 28,906
Short 42,470 34,270
Net -15,237 -5,364
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
2,197,778,520.00
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 25,041 22,882
Short 48,239 44,993
Net -23,198 -22,111
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -189,523,558.83
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 27,735 28,776
Short 22,839 21,562
Net 4,896 7,214
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -876,668,750.00
10/29/13 week 10/22/13 week
Long 17,705 21,349
Short 7,080 8,235
Net 10,625 13,114