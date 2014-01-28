RPT-Specs boost US dollar bets to highest in 6 months-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK Jan 27 Speculators in the latest week increased bets on the U.S. dollar to the highest in six months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $25.89 billion in the week ended Jan. 21, from $22.66 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest since July 23 last year.

It was the 12th straight long position for the dollar and reflects expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to pare back its asset purchases this year, though at a gradual pace.

Many in the market expect the Fed to slow its monthly bond purchases to a $65 billion pace from $75 billion at its policy meeting this week.

To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 13,777,684,563.76

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 13,128 10,754

Short 128,089 128,820

Net -114,961 -118,066

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 639,306,850.00

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 79,321 87,059

Short 83,093 77,813

Net -3,772 9,246

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -897,887,500.00

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 56,573 54,352

Short 47,853 43,192

Net 8,720 11,160

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 263,873,626.37

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 11,645 12,601

Short 13,566 15,542

Net -1,921 -2,941

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 6,413,771,089.83

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 29,423 34,212

Short 99,750 101,557

Net -70,327 -67,345

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 5,692,784,700.00

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 15,645 10,376

Short 80,299 62,364

Net -64,654 -51,988

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 136,673,573.18

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 26,739 32,495

Short 30,367 18,778

Net -3,628 13,717

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -711,260,280.00

1/21/14 week 1/14/14 week

Long 17,330 17,539

Short 8,774 7,925

Net 8,556 9,614