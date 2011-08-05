版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 8月 6日 星期六 04:01 BJT

Specs trim net dollar shorts in latest week-CFTC data

 NEW YORK, Aug 5 Currency speculators reduced
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position slipped to
$24.80 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $25.42 billion a
week earlier.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐