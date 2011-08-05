版本:
2011年 8月 6日 星期六 04:08 BJT

UPDATE 1-Specs trim net short US dollar positions-CFTC

 (Adds table)
 NEW YORK, Aug 5 Currency speculators reduced
their bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position slipped to
$24.80 billion in the week ended Aug. 2, from $25.42 billion a
week earlier.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          78,855            72,114
Short         20,022            20,812
Net           58,833            51,302
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          58,313             60,177
Short         56,550             43,139
Net            1,763             17,038
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          43,266            33,312
Short         38,127            32,090
Net            5,139             1,222
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          25,593            21,103
Short         13,252            13,226
Net           12,341             7,877
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          57,482            52,884
Short         16,445            16,743
Net           41,037            36,141
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          91,352            92,174
Short         15,754            10,736
Net           75,598            81,438
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          96,157            103,288
Short          7,673            11,375
Net           88,484            91,813
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          8/02/11 week          7/26/11 week
Long          25,808            25,241
Short          1,682             1,950
Net           24,126            23,291

