Specs cut U.S. dollar shorts to lowest since Jan-CFTC

 NEW YORK, Aug 12 Currency speculators slashed
their bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half to their
lowest since January, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position dropped to
$11.61 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $24.80 billion a
week earlier.
 Speculators also turned bearish on the euro, with net
shorts of 8,273 contracts.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)

