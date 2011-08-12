UPDATE 1-Specs cut US dollar shorts by more than half-CFTC

(Adds table, details)
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Currency speculators slashed
their bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half to the
lowest since January, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position dropped to
$11.61 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $24.80 billion a
week earlier.
Speculators also turned bearish on the euro, with net
shorts of 8,273 contracts.
They also sharply reduced their long positions on the
Australian dollar to 29,016 contracts, from almost 76,000 the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
-6,835,268,552.15
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 53,386 78,855
Short 11,237 20,022
Net 42,149 58,833
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,485,830,800.00
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 49,029 58,313
Short 57,302 56,550
Net -8,273 1,763
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-24,979,281.25
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 41,290 43,266
Short 41,045 38,127
Net 245 5,139
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-805,474,806.20
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 14,449 25,593
Short 9,794 13,252
Net 4,655 12,341
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-2,418,775,510.20
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 38,872 57,482
Short 15,168 16,445
Net 23,704 41,037
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-3,008,088,720.00
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 40,840 91,352
Short 11,824 15,754
Net 29,016 75,598
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
-1,717,564,554.77
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 56,912 96,157
Short 15,619 7,673
Net 41,293 88,484
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,711,986,870.00
8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week
Long 21,588 25,808
Short 1,161 1,682
Net 20,427 24,126
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew
Hay)