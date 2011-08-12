UPDATE 1-Specs cut US dollar shorts by more than half-CFTC

(Adds table, details)

NEW YORK, Aug 12 Currency speculators slashed their bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half to the lowest since January, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position dropped to $11.61 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $24.80 billion a week earlier.

Speculators also turned bearish on the euro, with net shorts of 8,273 contracts.

They also sharply reduced their long positions on the Australian dollar to 29,016 contracts, from almost 76,000 the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -6,835,268,552.15

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 53,386 78,855

Short 11,237 20,022

Net 42,149 58,833

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,485,830,800.00

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 49,029 58,313

Short 57,302 56,550

Net -8,273 1,763

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) -24,979,281.25

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 41,290 43,266

Short 41,045 38,127

Net 245 5,139

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) -805,474,806.20

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 14,449 25,593

Short 9,794 13,252

Net 4,655 12,341

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) -2,418,775,510.20

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 38,872 57,482

Short 15,168 16,445

Net 23,704 41,037

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -3,008,088,720.00

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 40,840 91,352

Short 11,824 15,754

Net 29,016 75,598

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -1,717,564,554.77

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 56,912 96,157

Short 15,619 7,673

Net 41,293 88,484

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) -1,711,986,870.00

8/09/11 week 8/02/11 week

Long 21,588 25,808

Short 1,161 1,682

Net 20,427 24,126

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)