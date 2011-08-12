版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 8月 13日 星期六 04:23 BJT

UPDATE 1-Specs cut US dollar shorts by more than half-CFTC

   (Adds table, details)
 NEW YORK, Aug 12 Currency speculators slashed
their bets against the U.S. dollar by more than half to the
lowest since January, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position dropped to
$11.61 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $24.80 billion a
week earlier.
 Speculators also turned bearish on the euro, with net
shorts of 8,273 contracts.
 They also sharply reduced their long positions on the
Australian dollar to 29,016 contracts, from almost 76,000 the
previous week.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
-6,835,268,552.15
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          53,386               78,855
Short         11,237               20,022
Net           42,149               58,833
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 1,485,830,800.00
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          49,029               58,313
Short         57,302               56,550
Net           -8,273                1,763
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-24,979,281.25
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          41,290               43,266
Short         41,045               38,127
Net              245                5,139
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-805,474,806.20
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          14,449               25,593
Short          9,794               13,252
Net            4,655               12,341
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-2,418,775,510.20
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          38,872               57,482
Short         15,168               16,445
Net           23,704               41,037
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-3,008,088,720.00
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          40,840               91,352
Short         11,824               15,754
Net           29,016               75,598
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
-1,717,564,554.77
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          56,912               96,157
Short         15,619                7,673
Net           41,293               88,484
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,711,986,870.00
          8/09/11 week         8/02/11 week
Long          21,588               25,808
Short          1,161                1,682
Net           20,427               24,126
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew
Hay)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐