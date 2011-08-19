Speculators increase US dollar shorts -CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 19 Currency speculators increased
bets against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $13.55
billion in the week ended Aug. 16 from $11.6 billion a week
earlier.
Speculators turned bullish on the euro, with net longs of
6,726 contracts.
But they turned bearish on the pound with net short
positions of 3,096 contracts.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 59,060 53,386
Short 11,712 11,237
Net 47,348 42,149
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 47,094 49,029
Short 40,368 57,302
Net 6,726 -8,273
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 36,193 41,290
Short 39,289 41,045
Net -3,096 245
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 13,330 14,449
Short 4,322 9,794
Net 9,008 4,655
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 23,153 38,872
Short 19,032 15,168
Net 4,121 23,704
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 41,286 40,840
Short 11,563 11,824
Net 29,723 29,016
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 40,669 56,912
Short 18,035 15,619
Net 22,634 41,293
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) 8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week
Long 19,214 21,588
Short 797 1,161
Net 18,417 20,427
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing BY Leslie Adler)