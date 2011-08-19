Speculators increase US dollar shorts -CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 19 Currency speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $13.55 billion in the week ended Aug. 16 from $11.6 billion a week earlier.

Speculators turned bullish on the euro, with net longs of 6,726 contracts.

But they turned bearish on the pound with net short positions of 3,096 contracts.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 59,060 53,386

Short 11,712 11,237

Net 47,348 42,149

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 47,094 49,029

Short 40,368 57,302

Net 6,726 -8,273

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 36,193 41,290

Short 39,289 41,045

Net -3,096 245

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 13,330 14,449

Short 4,322 9,794

Net 9,008 4,655

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 23,153 38,872

Short 19,032 15,168

Net 4,121 23,704

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 41,286 40,840

Short 11,563 11,824

Net 29,723 29,016

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 40,669 56,912

Short 18,035 15,619

Net 22,634 41,293

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 8/16/11 week 8/09/11 week

Long 19,214 21,588

Short 797 1,161

Net 18,417 20,427 (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing BY Leslie Adler)