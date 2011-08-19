版本:
Speculators increase US dollar shorts -CFTC

   NEW YORK, Aug 19 Currency speculators increased
bets against the U.S. dollar, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $13.55
billion in the week ended Aug. 16 from $11.6 billion a week
earlier.
 Speculators turned bullish on the euro, with net longs of
6,726 contracts.
 But they turned bearish on the pound with net short
positions of 3,096 contracts.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long a currency is a bet its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          59,060               53,386
Short         11,712               11,237
Net           47,348               42,149
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          47,094               49,029
Short         40,368               57,302
Net            6,726               -8,273
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          36,193               41,290
Short         39,289               41,045
Net           -3,096                  245
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          13,330               14,449
Short          4,322                9,794
Net            9,008                4,655
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          23,153               38,872
Short         19,032               15,168
Net            4,121               23,704
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          41,286               40,840
Short         11,563               11,824
Net           29,723               29,016
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          40,669               56,912
Short         18,035               15,619
Net           22,634               41,293
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)             8/16/11 week         8/09/11 week
Long          19,214               21,588
Short            797                1,161
Net           18,417               20,427
 (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing BY Leslie Adler)

