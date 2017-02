NEW YORK, Aug 26 Currency speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $16.27 billion in the week ended Aug. 23, from $13.55 billion a week earlier.

Speculators also turned bullish on sterling, with net long contracts of 10,961, the largest since March 2008. Short-term investors had net short contracts of 3,096 in the pound the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)