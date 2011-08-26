版本:
UPDATE 1-Specs raise U.S. dollar shorts in latest week-CFTC

 (Adds table, details)
 NEW YORK, Aug 26 Currency speculators increased
bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $16.27
billion in the week ended Aug. 23, from $13.55 billion a week
earlier.
 Speculators also turned bullish on sterling, with net long
contracts of 10,961, the largest since March 2008. Short-term
investors had net short contracts of 3,096 in the pound the
previous week.
 Euro net longs were also cut by more than half to 2,539
contracts, reflecting increased nervousness about the euro zone
debt crisis.
 Bullish bets on the Australian dollar, meanwhile rose to
43,574 contracts from 29.723 the week before. It was the
largest net long since Aug. 2.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -7,685,372,375.11
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          60,831               59,060
Short         13,692               11,712
Net           47,139               47,348
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) -458,226,025.00
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          47,711               47,094
Short         45,172               40,368
Net            2,539                6,726
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
-1,130,010,593.75
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          40,888               36,193
Short         29,927               39,289
Net           10,961               -3,096
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
-1,520,607,169.91
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          14,889               13,330
Short          5,252                4,322
Net            9,637                9,008
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
-890,912,770.69
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          23,368               23,153
Short         14,564               19,032
Net            8,804                4,121
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
-4,585,727,760.00
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          50,917               41,286
Short          7,343               11,563
Net           43,574               29,723
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) -886,462,917.55
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          40,566               40,669
Short         18,731               18,035
Net           21,835               22,634
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars) -1,409,821,040.00
          8/23/11 week         8/16/11 week
Long          17,980               19,214
Short          1,104                  797
Net           16,876               18,417
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

