UPDATE 1-Specs trim dollar shorts in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Currency speculators decreased
bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $14.62
billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $16.27 billion a week
earlier.
Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen, pound
sterling, and Swiss franc in the latest week. They also
reversed bets in favor of the euro with a small net short
position of 384 contracts.
Long positions in commodity-linked currencies such as the
Australian and Canadian dollars increased, the data showed.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a bet its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 54,136 60,831
Short 12,951 13,692
Net 41,185 47,139
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 43,894 47,711
Short 44,278 45,172
Net -384 2,539
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 31,248 40,888
Short 30,804 29,927
Net 444 10,961
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 13,347 14,889
Short 4,005 5,252
Net 9,342 9,637
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 24,823 23,368
Short 10,884 14,564
Net 13,939 8,804
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 60,605 50,917
Short 13,036 7,343
Net 47,569 43,574
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 40,954 40,566
Short 20,074 18,731
Net 20,880 21,835
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
8/30/11 week 8/23/11 week
Long 17,953 17,980
Short 1,388 1,104
Net 16,565 16,876