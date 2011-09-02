版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 9月 3日 星期六 03:54 BJT

UPDATE 1-Specs trim dollar shorts in latest week-CFTC

 (Adds table, details)
 NEW YORK, Sept 2 Currency speculators decreased
bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $14.62
billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $16.27 billion a week
earlier.
 Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen, pound
sterling, and Swiss franc in the latest week. They also
reversed bets in favor of the euro with a small net short
position of 384 contracts.
 Long positions in commodity-linked currencies such as the
Australian and Canadian dollars increased, the data showed.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a bet its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          54,136               60,831
 Short         12,951               13,692
 Net           41,185               47,139
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          43,894               47,711
 Short         44,278               45,172
 Net             -384                2,539
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          31,248               40,888
 Short         30,804               29,927
 Net              444               10,961
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          13,347               14,889
 Short          4,005                5,252
 Net            9,342                9,637
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          24,823               23,368
 Short         10,884               14,564
 Net           13,939                8,804
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          60,605               50,917
 Short         13,036                7,343
 Net           47,569               43,574
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          40,954               40,566
 Short         20,074               18,731
 Net           20,880               21,835
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          8/30/11 week         8/23/11 week
 Long          17,953               17,980
 Short          1,388                1,104
 Net           16,565               16,876

