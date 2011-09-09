版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 9月 10日 星期六 04:19 BJT

UPDATE 1-Specs sharply pare bets against dlr latest wk-CFTC

 NEW YORK, Sept 9 Currency speculators sharply
decreased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.94
billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $14.62 billion a week
earlier.
 Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen and Swiss
franc in the latest week. They also sharply increased bets
against the euro, with a net short position of 36,443 contracts
from 384 contracts the previous week, the CFTC data showed.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a bet its value will rise.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          48,125               54,136
Short         15,338               12,951
Net           32,787               41,185
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          33,167               43,894
Short         69,610               44,278
Net          -36,443                 -384
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          30,543               31,248
Short         43,763               30,804
Net          -13,220                  444
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          12,589               13,347
Short          5,040                4,005
Net            7,549                9,342
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          18,441               24,823
Short         16,360               10,884
Net            2,081               13,939
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          62,247               60,605
Short         14,206               13,036
Net           48,041               47,569
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
             9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          34,163               40,954
Short         20,917               20,074
Net           13,246               20,880
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          9/06/11 week         8/30/11 week
Long          19,215               17,953
Short          1,545                1,388
Net           17,670               16,565
  (Reporting by Julie Haviv)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐