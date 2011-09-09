UPDATE 1-Specs sharply pare bets against dlr latest wk-CFTC

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Currency speculators sharply decreased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.94 billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $14.62 billion a week earlier.

Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen and Swiss franc in the latest week. They also sharply increased bets against the euro, with a net short position of 36,443 contracts from 384 contracts the previous week, the CFTC data showed.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a bet its value will rise.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 48,125 54,136

Short 15,338 12,951

Net 32,787 41,185

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 33,167 43,894

Short 69,610 44,278

Net -36,443 -384

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 30,543 31,248

Short 43,763 30,804

Net -13,220 444

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 12,589 13,347

Short 5,040 4,005

Net 7,549 9,342

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 18,441 24,823

Short 16,360 10,884

Net 2,081 13,939

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 62,247 60,605

Short 14,206 13,036

Net 48,041 47,569

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 34,163 40,954

Short 20,917 20,074

Net 13,246 20,880

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week

Long 19,215 17,953

Short 1,545 1,388

Net 17,670 16,565

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)