UPDATE 1-Specs sharply pare bets against dlr latest wk-CFTC

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Currency speculators sharply
decreased bets against the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short position fell to $3.94
billion in the week ended Sept. 6, from $14.62 billion a week
earlier.
Speculators cut long bets in the Japanese yen and Swiss
franc in the latest week. They also sharply increased bets
against the euro, with a net short position of 36,443 contracts
from 384 contracts the previous week, the CFTC data showed.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a bet its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 48,125 54,136
Short 15,338 12,951
Net 32,787 41,185
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 33,167 43,894
Short 69,610 44,278
Net -36,443 -384
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 30,543 31,248
Short 43,763 30,804
Net -13,220 444
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 12,589 13,347
Short 5,040 4,005
Net 7,549 9,342
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 18,441 24,823
Short 16,360 10,884
Net 2,081 13,939
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 62,247 60,605
Short 14,206 13,036
Net 48,041 47,569
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 34,163 40,954
Short 20,917 20,074
Net 13,246 20,880
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
9/06/11 week 8/30/11 week
Long 19,215 17,953
Short 1,545 1,388
Net 17,670 16,565
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)