版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 10月 8日 星期六 04:01 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long U.S. dollar bets -CFTC

 (Adds table, details)
 NEW YORK, Oct 7 Currency speculators decreased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $13.77
billion in the week ended Oct. 4, from net longs of $14.38
billion a week earlier.
 Speculators slightly increased bets against the euro, with
a net short position of 82,697 contracts. A week earlier, net
euro shorts stood at 82,473 contracts.
 Speculators also reversed bets in favor of the Swiss franc
in the latest week, as the currency has weakened significantly
following the Swiss National Bank's move to put a floor under
the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate.
 Net long bets on the commodity-linked Australian dollar
more than doubled to 12,911 contracts, the CFTC data showed.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          60,867               61,166
Short         17,405               18,844
Net           43,462               42,322
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          18,104               19,705
Short        100,801              102,178
Net          -82,697              -82,473
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          14,929               14,288
Short         83,653               78,298
Net          -68,724              -64,010
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long           5,110                6,618
Short          6,219                4,194
Net           -1,109                2,424
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          22,713               21,320
Short         38,395               41,870
Net          -15,682              -20,550
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          35,937               29,422
Short         23,026               24,255
Net           12,911                5,167
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long           6,904               10,211
Short         32,335               30,837
Net          -25,431              -20,626
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          10/04/11 week         9/27/11 week
Long          12,929               14,475
Short          7,363                4,884
Net            5,566                9,591
 (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie Adler)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐