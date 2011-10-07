UPDATE 1-Speculators trim long U.S. dollar bets -CFTC

(Adds table, details)

NEW YORK, Oct 7 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $13.77 billion in the week ended Oct. 4, from net longs of $14.38 billion a week earlier.

Speculators slightly increased bets against the euro, with a net short position of 82,697 contracts. A week earlier, net euro shorts stood at 82,473 contracts.

Speculators also reversed bets in favor of the Swiss franc in the latest week, as the currency has weakened significantly following the Swiss National Bank's move to put a floor under the euro/Swiss franc exchange rate.

Net long bets on the commodity-linked Australian dollar more than doubled to 12,911 contracts, the CFTC data showed.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 60,867 61,166

Short 17,405 18,844

Net 43,462 42,322

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 18,104 19,705

Short 100,801 102,178

Net -82,697 -82,473

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 14,929 14,288

Short 83,653 78,298

Net -68,724 -64,010

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 5,110 6,618

Short 6,219 4,194

Net -1,109 2,424

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 22,713 21,320

Short 38,395 41,870

Net -15,682 -20,550

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 35,937 29,422

Short 23,026 24,255

Net 12,911 5,167

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 6,904 10,211

Short 32,335 30,837

Net -25,431 -20,626

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

10/04/11 week 9/27/11 week

Long 12,929 14,475

Short 7,363 4,884

Net 5,566 9,591 (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie Adler)