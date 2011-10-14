版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 10月 15日 星期六 03:40 BJT

Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

 NEW YORK, Oct 14 Currency speculators increased
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.24
billion in the week ended October 11, from net longs of $13.77
billion a week earlier.
 (Reporting by Nick Olivari)

