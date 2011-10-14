(UPDATE1)Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

(Adds table, adds details)

NEW YORK, Oct 14 Currency speculators increased bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.24 billion in the week ended October 11, from net longs of $13.77 billion a week earlier.

It was the fifth week of long dollar bets, after a string of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

Reflecting rising optimism about some form of resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, speculators cut their net short euro position to 73,795 contracts from net shorts of 82,697 the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The decline in non-commercial net short positions comes from a drop of 1,064 long positions to 17,040 contracts, and a sharper cut of 9,966 short positions to 90,835 contracts.

A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is not using futures contracts in a particular currency for hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.

Open interest in euro contracts rose 2,328 contracts to 223,167.

Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 7.6 percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions were 40.7 percent of open interest.

Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given price movement, though not an indication of direction.

Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows weakening price movement.

A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is being actively traded, while a decline would show less activity.

Net short sterling contracts fell to 61,972 from 68,724 net shorts the prior week, according to CFTC data.

The change was due to an increase of 462 long contracts to 15,391 contracts and a drop of 6,290 short contracts to 77,363 contracts.

Open interest in sterling contracts rose 9,209 contracts to 184,709.

Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 8.3 percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions were 41.9 percent of open interest.

Net long yen positions fell to 35,119 contracts from 43,462 the week before.

Yen open interest rose by 19,125 contracts to 153,849 contracts.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 54,190 60,867

Short 19,071 17,405

Net 35,119 43,462

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 17,040 18,104

Short 90,835 100,801

Net -73,795 -82,697

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 15,391 14,929

Short 77,363 83,653

Net -61,972 -68,724

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 5,233 5,110

Short 5,220 6,219

Net 13 -1,109

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 23,922 22,713

Short 48,835 38,395

Net -24,913 -15,682

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 37,196 35,937

Short 26,443 23,026

Net 10,753 12,911

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 928,491,453.31

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 7,397 6,904

Short 32,275 32,335

Net -24,878 -25,431

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week

Long 12,075 12,929

Short 5,237 7,363

Net 6,838 5,566 (Reporting by Nick Olivari)