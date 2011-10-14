(UPDATE1)Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

(Adds table, adds details)
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Currency speculators increased
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.24
billion in the week ended October 11, from net longs of $13.77
billion a week earlier.
It was the fifth week of long dollar bets, after a string
of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Reflecting rising optimism about some form of resolution to
the euro zone debt crisis, speculators cut their net short euro
position to 73,795 contracts from net shorts of 82,697 the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The decline in non-commercial net short positions comes
from a drop of 1,064 long positions to 17,040 contracts, and a
sharper cut of 9,966 short positions to 90,835 contracts.
A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is
not using futures contracts in a particular currency for
hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.
Open interest in euro contracts rose 2,328 contracts to
223,167.
Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 7.6
percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions
were 40.7 percent of open interest.
Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given
price movement, though not an indication of direction.
Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate
strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows
weakening price movement.
A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is
being actively traded, while a decline would show less
activity.
Net short sterling contracts fell to 61,972 from 68,724 net
shorts the prior week, according to CFTC data.
The change was due to an increase of 462 long contracts to
15,391 contracts and a drop of 6,290 short contracts to 77,363
contracts.
Open interest in sterling contracts rose 9,209 contracts to
184,709.
Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 8.3
percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions
were 41.9 percent of open interest.
Net long yen positions fell to 35,119 contracts from 43,462
the week before.
Yen open interest rose by 19,125 contracts to 153,849
contracts.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 54,190 60,867
Short 19,071 17,405
Net 35,119 43,462
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 17,040 18,104
Short 90,835 100,801
Net -73,795 -82,697
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 15,391 14,929
Short 77,363 83,653
Net -61,972 -68,724
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 5,233 5,110
Short 5,220 6,219
Net 13 -1,109
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 23,922 22,713
Short 48,835 38,395
Net -24,913 -15,682
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 37,196 35,937
Short 26,443 23,026
Net 10,753 12,911
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 928,491,453.31
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 7,397 6,904
Short 32,275 32,335
Net -24,878 -25,431
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
10/11/11 week 10/04/11 week
Long 12,075 12,929
Short 5,237 7,363
Net 6,838 5,566
(Reporting by Nick Olivari)