(UPDATE1)Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

 (Adds table, adds details)
 NEW YORK, Oct 14 Currency speculators increased
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.24
billion in the week ended October 11, from net longs of $13.77
billion a week earlier.
 It was the fifth week of long dollar bets, after a string
of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 Reflecting rising optimism about some form of resolution to
the euro zone debt crisis, speculators cut their net short euro
position to 73,795 contracts from net shorts of 82,697 the
previous week.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The decline in non-commercial net short positions comes
from a drop of 1,064 long positions to 17,040 contracts, and a
sharper cut of 9,966 short positions to 90,835 contracts.
 A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is
not using futures contracts in a particular currency for
hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.
 Open interest in euro contracts rose 2,328 contracts to
223,167.
 Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 7.6
percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions
were 40.7 percent of open interest.
 Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given
price movement, though not an indication of direction. 
 Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate
strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows
weakening price movement.
 A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is
being actively traded, while a decline would show less
activity.
 Net short sterling contracts fell to 61,972 from 68,724 net
shorts the prior week, according to CFTC data.
 The change was due to an increase of 462 long contracts to
15,391 contracts and a drop of 6,290 short contracts to 77,363
contracts.
 Open interest in sterling contracts rose 9,209 contracts to
184,709.
 Reportable non-commercial long positions represented 8.3
percent of open interest while non-commercial short positions
were 41.9 percent of open interest.
 Net long yen positions fell to 35,119 contracts from 43,462
the week before.
 Yen open interest rose by 19,125 contracts to 153,849
contracts.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          54,190               60,867
Short         19,071               17,405
Net           35,119               43,462
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          17,040               18,104
Short         90,835              100,801
Net          -73,795              -82,697
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          15,391               14,929
Short         77,363               83,653
Net          -61,972              -68,724
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long           5,233                5,110
Short          5,220                6,219
Net               13               -1,109
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          23,922               22,713
Short         48,835               38,395
Net          -24,913              -15,682
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          37,196               35,937
Short         26,443               23,026
Net           10,753               12,911
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 928,491,453.31
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long           7,397                6,904
Short         32,275               32,335
Net          -24,878              -25,431
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          10/11/11 week         10/04/11 week
Long          12,075               12,929
Short          5,237                7,363
Net            6,838                5,566
 (Reporting by Nick Olivari)

