Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Currency speculators increased bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.86 billion in the week ended October 18, from net longs of $14.24 billion a week earlier.

It was the sixth week of long dollar bets, after a string of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.

The rise was largely due to a sharp increase in short positions in the Swiss franc.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)