UPDATE 1-Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Currency speculators increased bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.86 billion in the week ended Oct. 18, from net longs of $14.24 billion a week earlier.

It was the sixth week of long dollar bets, after a string of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.

The rise was largely due to a sharp increase in short positions in the Swiss franc.

Reflecting skepticism about some form of resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, speculators increased their net short euro position to 77,720 contracts from net shorts of 73,795 the previous week.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 49,047 54,190

Short 22,140 19,071

Net 26,907 35,119

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 20,977 17,040

Short 98,697 90,835

Net -77,720 -73,795

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 16,946 15,391

Short 70,172 77,363

Net -53,226 -61,972

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 3,829 5,233

Short 6,072 5,220

Net -2,243 13

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 23,343 23,922

Short 48,138 48,835

Net -24,795 -24,913

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 41,395 37,196

Short 21,042 26,443

Net 20,353 10,753

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 8,298 7,397

Short 32,427 32,275

Net -24,129 -24,878

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand

10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week

Long 12,445 12,075

Short 4,220 5,237

Net 8,225 6,838