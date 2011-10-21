版本:
UPDATE 1-Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

 (Adds table, adds details)
 NEW YORK, Oct 21 Currency speculators increased
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.86
billion in the week ended Oct. 18, from net longs of $14.24
billion a week earlier.
 It was the sixth week of long dollar bets, after a string
of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.
 The rise was largely due to a sharp increase in short
positions in the Swiss franc.
 Reflecting skepticism about some form of resolution to the
euro zone debt crisis, speculators increased their net short
euro position to 77,720 contracts from net shorts of 73,795 the
previous week.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          49,047               54,190
Short         22,140               19,071
Net           26,907               35,119
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          20,977               17,040
Short         98,697               90,835
Net          -77,720              -73,795
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          16,946               15,391
Short         70,172               77,363
Net          -53,226              -61,972
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long           3,829                5,233
Short          6,072                5,220
Net           -2,243                   13
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          23,343               23,922
Short         48,138               48,835
Net          -24,795              -24,913
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          41,395               37,196
Short         21,042               26,443
Net           20,353               10,753
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long           8,298                7,397
Short         32,427               32,275
Net          -24,129              -24,878
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
          10/18/11 week         10/11/11 week
Long          12,445               12,075
Short          4,220                5,237
Net            8,225                6,838
 (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)

