UPDATE 1-Long dollar positions rise in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Currency speculators increased
bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.86
billion in the week ended Oct. 18, from net longs of $14.24
billion a week earlier.
It was the sixth week of long dollar bets, after a string
of net short dollar positions dating back to July 2010.
The rise was largely due to a sharp increase in short
positions in the Swiss franc.
Reflecting skepticism about some form of resolution to the
euro zone debt crisis, speculators increased their net short
euro position to 77,720 contracts from net shorts of 73,795 the
previous week.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 49,047 54,190
Short 22,140 19,071
Net 26,907 35,119
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 20,977 17,040
Short 98,697 90,835
Net -77,720 -73,795
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 16,946 15,391
Short 70,172 77,363
Net -53,226 -61,972
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 3,829 5,233
Short 6,072 5,220
Net -2,243 13
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 23,343 23,922
Short 48,138 48,835
Net -24,795 -24,913
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 41,395 37,196
Short 21,042 26,443
Net 20,353 10,753
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 8,298 7,397
Short 32,427 32,275
Net -24,129 -24,878
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
10/18/11 week 10/11/11 week
Long 12,445 12,075
Short 4,220 5,237
Net 8,225 6,838
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)