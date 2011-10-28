版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 10月 29日 星期六 04:12 BJT

UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long dollar bets in latest week-CFTC

 (Adds background, details, table)
 NEW YORK, Oct 28 Currency speculators decreased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the lowest in six weeks in
the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $8.92
billion in the week ended Oct. 25, the lowest since the week
ended Sept. 13. Net long dollar positions stood at $14.86
billion a week earlier.
 Speculators doubled their bets in favor of the Japanese yen
to 54,279 contracts in the latest week, the highest since the
beginning of August.
 The positioning shift came as the yen repeatedly
strengthened to record highs against the U.S. dollar, with
traders testing the resolve of Japanese financial authorities
to launched renewed intervention efforts to weaken their
currency.
 The dollar hit an all-time low of 75.661 yen on electronic
trading platform EBS JPY=EBS on Thursday.
 Short euro EUR= bets were little changed going into this
week's summit of European leaders, but they likely have since
declined sharply after a long-awaited agreement struck on
Thursday to contain the debt crisis sparked a strong
short-covering rally and pushed the euro to a seven-week high
against the dollar.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
  JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          75,999               49,047
Short         21,720               22,140
Net           54,279               26,907
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          21,323               20,977
Short         97,835               98,697
Net          -76,512              -77,720
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          18,917               16,946
Short         69,064               70,172
Net          -50,147              -53,226
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long           5,077                3,829
Short          6,280                6,072
Net           -1,203               -2,243
 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          25,368               23,343
Short         43,291               48,138
Net          -17,923              -24,795
 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          45,831               41,395
Short         22,760               21,042
Net           23,071               20,353
 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          10,160                8,298
Short         37,215               32,427
Net          -27,055              -24,129
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          10/25/11 week         10/18/11 week
Long          13,298               12,445
Short          4,079                4,220
Net            9,219                8,225

