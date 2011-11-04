版本:
Speculators' long dollar bets up in latest week-CFTC

 NEW YORK, Nov 4 Currency speculators increased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and Reuters calculations.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.87
billion in the week ended Nov. 1. Net long dollar positions
stood at $8.92 billion a week earlier.
 Speculators cut bets in favor of the Japanese yen to 25,409
contracts in the latest week from 54,279 the prior week, which
was the highest since the beginning of August.
 The positioning shift came after Japanese authorities this
week intervened unilaterally to weaken the yen.
 The dollar hit an all-time low of 75.311 yen on electronic
trading platform EBS before the intervention JPY=EBS.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          43,671               75,999
Short         17,767               21,720
Net           25,904               54,279
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          26,311               21,323
Short         86,371               97,835
Net          -60,060              -76,512
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          24,396               18,917
Short         71,488               69,064
Net          -47,092              -50,147
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long           3,224                5,077
Short          4,970                6,280
Net           -1,746               -1,203
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          27,420               25,368
Short         42,240               43,291
Net          -14,820              -17,923
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          56,797               45,831
Short         30,931               22,760
Net           25,866               23,071
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          10,195               10,160
Short         36,783               37,215
Net          -26,588              -27,055
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          13,394               13,298
Short          2,739                4,079
Net           10,655                9,219

