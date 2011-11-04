UPDATE 1-Speculators' long dollar bets rise in latest week -CFTC

(Adds details)

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Currency speculators increased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and Reuters calculations.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.87 billion in the week ended Nov. 1. Net long dollar positions stood at $8.92 billion a week earlier.

Speculators more than halved bets in favor of the Japanese yen, to 25,409 contracts in the latest week from 54,279 the prior week, which was the highest since the beginning of August.

The shift came after Japanese authorities this week intervened unilaterally to weaken the yen.

The dollar hit an all-time low of 75.311 yen on electronic trading platform EBS before the intervention JPY=EBS.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

The decline in non-commercial net long yen positions reflects a decrease of 32,328 long positions to 43,671 contracts, and a fall of 3,953 short positions to 17,767 contracts.

A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is not using futures contracts in a particular currency for hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.

Yen open interest fell 27,517 contracts to 138,045 contracts.

Long yen contracts were 31.6 percent of open interest while short positions represented 12.9 percent of open interest.

Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given price movement, though not an indication of direction.

Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows weakening price movement.

A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is being actively traded, while a decline would show less activity.

Net short euro EUR= bets fell to 60,060 contracts from 76,512 in the prior week despite ongoing uncertainty about the sovereign debt crisis.

The decline in non-commercial net short positions reflects an increase of 4,988 long positions to 26,311 contracts, and a fall of 11,464 short positions to 86,371 contracts.

Euro open interest fell 4,545 contracts to 231,229 contracts.

Long euro contracts were 11.4 percent of open interest while short positions represented 37.4 percent of open interest.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 43,671 75,999

Short 17,767 21,720

Net 25,904 54,279

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 26,311 21,323

Short 86,371 97,835

Net -60,060 -76,512

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 24,396 18,917

Short 71,488 69,064

Net -47,092 -50,147

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 3,224 5,077

Short 4,970 6,280

Net -1,746 -1,203

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 27,420 25,368

Short 42,240 43,291

Net -14,820 -17,923

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 56,797 45,831

Short 30,931 22,760

Net 25,866 23,071

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 10,195 10,160

Short 36,783 37,215

Net -26,588 -27,055

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

11/01/11 week 10/25/11 week

Long 13,394 13,298

Short 2,739 4,079

Net 10,655 9,219 (Reporting by Nick Olivari)