UPDATE 1-Speculators' long dollar bets rise in latest week -CFTC

 NEW YORK, Nov 4 Currency speculators increased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and Reuters calculations.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $9.87
billion in the week ended Nov. 1. Net long dollar positions
stood at $8.92 billion a week earlier.
 Speculators more than halved bets in favor of the Japanese
yen, to 25,409 contracts in the latest week from 54,279 the
prior week, which was the highest since the beginning of
August.
 The shift came after Japanese authorities this week
intervened unilaterally to weaken the yen.
 The dollar hit an all-time low of 75.311 yen on electronic
trading platform EBS before the intervention JPY=EBS.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The decline in non-commercial net long yen positions
reflects a decrease of 32,328 long positions to 43,671
contracts, and a fall of 3,953 short positions to 17,767
contracts.
 A trader is classified as "non-commercial" if the trader is
not using futures contracts in a particular currency for
hedging purposes. Non-commercial speculators take the risks.
 Yen open interest fell 27,517 contracts to 138,045
contracts.
 Long yen contracts were 31.6 percent of open interest while
short positions represented 12.9 percent of open interest.
 Open interest is taken as a sign of the strength in a given
price movement, though not an indication of direction.
 Increasing open interest is said by analysts to illustrate
strength behind the price movement, while a drop shows
weakening price movement.
 A rise in open interest also indicates that the security is
being actively traded, while a decline would show less
activity.
 Net short euro EUR= bets fell to 60,060 contracts from
76,512 in the prior week despite ongoing uncertainty about the
sovereign debt crisis.
 The decline in non-commercial net short positions reflects
an increase of 4,988 long positions to 26,311 contracts, and a
fall of 11,464 short positions to 86,371 contracts.
 Euro open interest fell 4,545 contracts to 231,229
contracts.
 Long euro contracts were 11.4 percent of open interest
while short positions represented 37.4 percent of open
interest.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          43,671               75,999
Short         17,767               21,720
Net           25,904               54,279
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          26,311               21,323
Short         86,371               97,835
Net          -60,060              -76,512
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          24,396               18,917
Short         71,488               69,064
Net          -47,092              -50,147
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long           3,224                5,077
Short          4,970                6,280
Net           -1,746               -1,203
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          27,420               25,368
Short         42,240               43,291
Net          -14,820              -17,923
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          56,797               45,831
Short         30,931               22,760
Net           25,866               23,071
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          10,195               10,160
Short         36,783               37,215
Net          -26,588              -27,055
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          11/01/11 week         10/25/11 week
Long          13,394               13,298
Short          2,739                4,079
Net           10,655                9,219
 (Reporting by Nick Olivari)

