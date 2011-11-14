版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

 (Adds details, table)
 NEW YORK, Nov 14 Currency speculators decreased
bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according
to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Monday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.23
billion in the week ended Nov. 8. Net long dollar positions
stood at $9.87 billion a week earlier.
 That is the lowest since the week ended Sept. 13.
 Short euro EUR= bets fell to 82,200 contracts from 86,371
while long euro bets rose to 27,943 contracts from 26,311.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 Short yen JPY= bets fell to 16,243 contracts from 17,767
while long yen bets rose to 44,320 contracts from 43,671.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          44,320               43,671
Short         16,243               17,767
Net           28,077               25,904
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          27,943               26,311
Short         82,200               86,371
Net          -54,257              -60,060
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          22,607               24,396
Short         51,729               71,488
Net          -29,122              -47,092
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long           6,928                3,224
Short          4,766                4,970
Net            2,162               -1,746
 CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          28,003               27,420
Short         43,571               42,240
Net          -15,568              -14,820
 AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          64,485               56,797
Short         37,469               30,931
Net           27,016               25,866
 MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 Mexican pesos)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          13,087               10,195
Short         31,154               36,783
Net          -18,067              -26,588
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
            11/8/11 week          11/1/11 week
Long          14,585               13,394
Short          3,035                2,739
Net           11,550               10,655
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)

