UPDATE 1-Speculators cut long dollar bets in latest week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 14 Currency speculators decreased bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.23 billion in the week ended Nov. 8. Net long dollar positions stood at $9.87 billion a week earlier.

That is the lowest since the week ended Sept. 13.

Short euro EUR= bets fell to 82,200 contracts from 86,371 while long euro bets rose to 27,943 contracts from 26,311.

To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long is a view its value will rise.

Short yen JPY= bets fell to 16,243 contracts from 17,767 while long yen bets rose to 44,320 contracts from 43,671.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 44,320 43,671

Short 16,243 17,767

Net 28,077 25,904

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 27,943 26,311

Short 82,200 86,371

Net -54,257 -60,060

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 22,607 24,396

Short 51,729 71,488

Net -29,122 -47,092

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 6,928 3,224

Short 4,766 4,970

Net 2,162 -1,746

CANADA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 28,003 27,420

Short 43,571 42,240

Net -15,568 -14,820

AUSTRALIA DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 64,485 56,797

Short 37,469 30,931

Net 27,016 25,866

MEXICO PESO (Contracts of 500,000 Mexican pesos)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 13,087 10,195

Short 31,154 36,783

Net -18,067 -26,588

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

11/8/11 week 11/1/11 week

Long 14,585 13,394

Short 3,035 2,739

Net 11,550 10,655

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)