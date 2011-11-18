版本:
中国
2011年 11月 19日

Specs boost long USD bets to largest in a month-CFTC

 NEW YORK, Nov 18 Currency speculators raised
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to
their largest in a month, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.13
billion in the week ended Nov. 15, from  $6.23 billion the
previoius week.
 Short euro EUR= bets increased to 76,147 contracts from
54,257 the week before. This week's short euro positions were
the highest since late October.
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane
Craft)

