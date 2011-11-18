版本:
UPDATE 1-Long dollar bets rise to largest in a month - CFTC

 (Adds table, details)
 NEW YORK, Nov 18 Currency speculators raised their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest in a month,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.13 billion in the
week ended Nov. 15, from  $6.23 billion the previous week.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
 Short euro EUR= bets increased to 76,147 contracts from 54,257 the week
before. This week's short euro positions were the highest since late October.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
    JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -5,462,566,497.99
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          49,916               44,320
Short         16,236               16,243
Net           33,680               28,077
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 12,879,313,212.50
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          24,048               27,943
Short        100,195               82,200
Net          -76,147              -54,257
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,247,990,200.00
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          23,355               22,607
Short         56,219               51,729
Net          -32,864              -29,122
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 259,995,630.33
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long           5,308                6,928
Short          7,212                4,766
Net           -1,904                2,162
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,685,926,941.53
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          28,819               28,003
Short         46,034               43,571
Net          -17,215              -15,568
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,475,820,800.00
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          57,352               64,485
Short         33,022               37,469
Net           24,330               27,016
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 552,206,104.01
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          17,858               13,087
Short         32,879               31,154
Net          -15,021              -18,067
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-818,127,120.00
          11/15/11 week         11/08/11 week
Long          14,255               14,585
Short          3,641                3,035
Net           10,614               11,550
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

