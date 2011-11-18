UPDATE 1-Long dollar bets rise to largest in a month - CFTC

(Adds table, details)
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Currency speculators raised their bets in
favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest in a month,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $10.13 billion in the
week ended Nov. 15, from $6.23 billion the previous week.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived
from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen,
euro, British pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
Short euro EUR= bets increased to 76,147 contracts from 54,257 the week
before. This week's short euro positions were the highest since late October.
To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value, while being long
is a view its value will rise.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -5,462,566,497.99
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 49,916 44,320
Short 16,236 16,243
Net 33,680 28,077
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 12,879,313,212.50
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 24,048 27,943
Short 100,195 82,200
Net -76,147 -54,257
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 3,247,990,200.00
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 23,355 22,607
Short 56,219 51,729
Net -32,864 -29,122
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 259,995,630.33
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 5,308 6,928
Short 7,212 4,766
Net -1,904 2,162
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 1,685,926,941.53
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 28,819 28,003
Short 46,034 43,571
Net -17,215 -15,568
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) -2,475,820,800.00
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 57,352 64,485
Short 33,022 37,469
Net 24,330 27,016
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 552,206,104.01
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 17,858 13,087
Short 32,879 31,154
Net -15,021 -18,067
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
-818,127,120.00
11/15/11 week 11/08/11 week
Long 14,255 14,585
Short 3,641 3,035
Net 10,614 11,550
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)