Speculators boost long USD bets in latest week-CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 28 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in five weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $12.11 billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $10.13 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Diane Craft)