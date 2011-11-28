Speculators boost long USD bets in latest week-CFTC

BRIEF-Roche Canada says Health Canada approves Gazyva
* Roche Canada - Health Canada approves Gazyva for patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Currency speculators raised their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest in five weeks in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $12.11 billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $10.13 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON, Feb 7 European shares rose on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 back into positive territory for the year, with some encouraging company updates and gains in mining stocks helping to counter weakness in oil majors and euro zone banks.
Feb 7 Austrian chip maker AMS said on Tuesday it saw potential for strong revenue growth in 2017 helped by its acquisition of optical sensor maker Heptagon in Singapore, sending it shares up nearly 19 percent.