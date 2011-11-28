版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators boost long USD bets to 5-week high

 (Adds details, table)
 NEW YORK, Nov 28 Currency speculators raised
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar to the highest level in
five weeks in the latest week, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Monday.
 The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $12.11
billion in the week ended Nov. 22, from $10.13 billion the
previous week.
 Speculators increased their bets against the euro to 85,068
contracts in the latest week, from 76,147 contracts a week
earlier.
 Short positions in the Swiss franc jumped to 5,870
contracts, the highest level since February 2010, as
speculation grew the Swiss National Bank may take further
efforts to weaken its currency.
 Bets in favor of the Japanese yen climbed to 43,180
contracts, the highest level since late October.
 To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.
 The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International
Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound,
Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars.
     JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          57,018               49,916
Short         13,838               16,236
Net           43,180               33,680
 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          25,943               24,048
Short        111,011              100,195
Net          -85,068              -76,147
 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          20,691               23,355
Short         57,325               56,219
Net          -36,634              -32,864
 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long           4,049                5,308
Short          9,919                7,212
Net           -5,870               -1,904
 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          29,041               28,819
Short         51,185               46,034
Net          -22,144              -17,215
 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          43,450               57,352
Short         25,490               33,022
Net           17,960               24,330
 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long           6,166               17,858
Short         37,748               32,879
Net          -31,582              -15,021
 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand
dollars)
          11/22/11 week         11/15/11 week
Long          12,639               14,255
Short          4,723                3,641
Net            7,916               10,614
 (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie Adler)

